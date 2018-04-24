Critics will kill me if Manchester United don't win FA Cup: Jose Mourinho

The Red Devils boss has been widely criticised for his style this term and knows even more flak will head his way if he does not overcome former club Chelsea in next month's FA Cup final



Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says people will be out to "kill" him if Manchester United do not win the FA Cup this season. The Red Devils boss has been widely criticised for his style this term and knows even more flak will head his way if he does not overcome former club Chelsea in next month's FA Cup final.

"When I don't win, you kill me," said Mourinho, whose team reached the May 19 showpiece by beating Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday. "Because I almost do that all the time, when I don't do it, you kill me, which is what you are all ready to do."

