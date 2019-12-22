Search

Croatian tennis beauty Donna Vekic gifts herself a house in Monte Carlo

Dec 22, 2019

Her apartment is on the 12th floor of one of the luxury skyscrapers, which has about 70sq meters balcony, a small modern kitchen with white furniture

Croatian tennis beauty Donna Vekic, 23, has bought a new house in Monte Carlo as a Christmas gift to herself. Her apartment is on the 12th floor of one of the luxury skyscrapers, which has about 70sq meters balcony, a small modern kitchen with white furniture.

Talking about her Christmas plans and her new house, Vekic, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open this year, told Gloria Magazine: "I'll put the Christmas tree on the balcony, my favourite place in the apartment. I drink coffee here, I eat, I relax...In the past six years, I changed three addresses in Monte Carlo, but only with this, I got everything I wanted—a spacious apartment with lots of daylight and sea views. I like white because it's refined and feminine. I found all the furniture in Monte Carlo, and I didn't change the kitchen and the bathroom, because I would have to wait long to move in."

