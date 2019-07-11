Crocodile spotted near river in Pune

national

On Wednesday morning, the Sarpanch in Nanded and Shivne village, where the Mutha river passes, has issued a notice asking people to be cautious while walking on the road and near the river

Representational Pic

There has been panic in the city of Pune after a village head issued a notice asking people from the village to be cautious while they are near the Mutha river bed as a crocodile has been spotted.

On Wednesday morning, the Sarpanch in Nanded and Shivne village, where the Mutha river passes, has issued a notice asking people to be cautious while walking on the road and near the river. He has also issued a special warning to fishermen since a crocodile was seen in the area.

Also Read: People worship crocodile who enters temple in Gujarat

Speaking to Mid-day Suman Degade, the Sarpanch of the village, said, "Few villagers had spotted the crocodile in Mutha River. Despite no water being released from the Khadakwasala dam, the crocodile spotting all of a sudden is quite unusual. We have approached the municipal corporation and animal rescuers to aid us in this situation."

Also Read: See Photo: Steve Irwin's son shares heartwarming post; leaves netizens emotional

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates