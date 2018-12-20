Crop damage: NCP slams Fadnavis govt's Rs 11 crore compensation to farmers

national

The NCP on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government over its Rs 11 crore compensation to farmers for crops damaged by unseasonal rains and hailstorm in April-May this year, suggesting the help was inadequate.

NCP chief national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the compensation declared underscored the government's engagement in 'jumlebazi' (rhetoric) and termed the BJP-led dispensation as "anti-farmer".

"The government has announced a compensation of Rs 11 crore only and this announcement is nothing but jumlebazi," a statement quoted Malik as saying.

He accused the government of not giving complete farm loan waiver and not taking requisite steps to tackle the drought-like situation in the state.

"It is clear that this is an anti-farmer government," Malik said.

He said according to a Government Resolution dated December 18, monetary assistance of Rs 8,14,98,540 was announced to farmers whose crops and fruits were affected by unseasonal rains and hailstorm in 25 districts of the state in April this year.

Similarly, the government announced Rs 2,93,00,655 help to farmers whose produces were damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorm in 13 districts in the month of May, he added.

Among those who stand benefited by the help include a farmer each from Nashik and Wardha, six from Hingoli and 10 each from some other districts, the former Maharashtra minister noted.

