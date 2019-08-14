Cross-border cuisines

food

Know your ema datchi from sel roti before heading over to a Kalina restaurant serving unlimited Chinese, Bhutanese and Nepalese fare, starting today

Mula ko achar

Born and raised on the border of India and Bhutan in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, Sreejana Rai has feasted on a mix of Indian, Chinese, Bhutanese and Nepalese dishes all her life. When she migrated to Mumbai in 2008, she noticed that the city folk were drawn to Chinese food, but had no idea what Bhutanese and Nepalese cuisines taste like, or where they could sample them in the city.

That's when she decided to open Dumpling Khang in 2014, a restaurant that serves the real deal from the Himalayan region. "I wanted people to try something new; fare that I have eaten all my life but found missing in Mumbai," Rai tells us. As part of this endeavour, the restaurant is offering unlimited food under a budget for the next few days, taking only 15 entries for lunch and 10 for dinner. The menu will include various dishes from their multi-cuisine menu, such as the Bhutanese datchi, vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos, til ko achar, aloo dum and chicken curry.



Chicken datchi

The restaurant started out by selling momos, with steamed, crispy and chilli variants being their bestsellers till date. Their platter, comprising three pieces each of steamed, crispy and pan-fried momos, is equally popular among customers. Bhutanese food, Rai explains, consists of a main course served with white or red rice, seasonal vegetables and meat, cooked in chilli and cheese.

For the unlimited menu, along with the momos, they will serve eazy, a boiled salad topped with cheese, and chicken ema datchi, which is made from chilli peppers and cheese. It is also the national dish of Bhutan. Their Nepalese menu comprises sel roti, a traditional, homemade ring-shaped rice bread that is generally prepared during the Dashain and Tihar festivals celebrated in Nepal and certain north-eastern regions of India; bhat-gundruk ko jhol, a soup made from fermented saag, served with rice; kinema, made from fermented soya bean; and chicken sadheko, a spicy Nepalese salad.

ON August 14 to August 22, 12 pm to 12.30 am

AT Dumpling Khang, Chandu Studio Complex, Kalina, Santacruz East.

CALL 9004889289

Log On To www.eventshigh.com (to book a slot)

Cost Rs 450

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates