Romance writer Ruchir Saxena makes his debut with his book A Life Beyond Love at Crossword Bookstores this Valentines week.

Unveiling the book on Tuesday, were the music directors and singers Meet Bros- Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh. The presence of comedian Sudesh Lehri, lyricist Kumaar added glitz to the afternoon.

Discover the #lovestoryoftheyear with Ruchir Saxena as his novel explores the complications that come with any infatuation or crush. A Life Beyond Love will make you question the very meaning of love, and in the middle of all these confusing possible relationships- society pulls in its weight.

Commenting on the versatile authors it publishes, Anup Jerajani, Head, The Write Place- the publishing arm of Crossword said, “It’s exciting to publish the young authors like Saxena who are writing with such zeal about light hearted romance while giving out strong messages. We are dedicated to working with authors who have an original style and a unique tone with respect to their work. Romance as a genre is picking up and Ruchir's book is easy to read and understand.”

After reading out a few passages from his book, the debut author said, "This book is based on a true event- its a tribute to the girl. My second book which is a love story will be releasing in December with The Write Place."

Music Composer and Singer (Meet Bros) Manmeet Singh said, "Romantic relationships and relationships with our family members are different and they change continuously. This book shows this truth."

Harmeet Singh, congratulated the author saying, "Ruchir is absolutely deserving. this book is about unconditional love" and jokingly added, "And the number of the times he has fallen in love in the story..."

Ruchir, who is a talent manager evoked the writer in him after experiencing a tragic life incident. He philosophically says, "Perhaps, life has always been about surprises than tracking on the plans.

