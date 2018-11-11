Crouch goes to bed with Becks

football

Stoke City striker wears David Beckham's range of pyjamas to sleep; his model wife Abbey Clancy loves them

Peter Crouch, Abbey Clancy and David Beckham

Former England football star Peter Crouch, 37, has revealed that he goes to bed with David Beckham and his model wife Abbey Clancy, 32, approves of it. Well, not literally, as Crouch is talking about the Beckham's range of pyjamas that he wears. The 6 feet, seven inches Stoke City player has also said that he allows his wife to dress him every day.

"Beckham has got some pyjamas and vests. It's a bit strange, but I've got a few of those. Abbey chooses my clothes. She's good at what she does. When I go and get jeans and they fit me it's like the best feeling in the world and I buy as many pairs as I can," he told British tabloid, The Daily Star.

Crouch, who finds it difficult to get clothes that fit his frame, explained that he has standard choices when it comes to his daily wear. "Well, I have hundreds of pairs of black jeans and day-to-day wear. I'm pretty standard with my choices. I've got like two shirts where I know I look a million dollars. You know when you get one that just fits right, that's usually the biggest point especially for someone like me."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates