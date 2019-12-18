Crowd buster! High-density Metro 3 trains with 3,000 capacity to arrive in Mumbai by November 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

1. What is the timeline of delivery of Mumbai Metro 3 trains?

The first metro trainset after testing will be delivered by November 2020. This will be the new face of transportation for the commercial capital of India. Mumbai is a global city and it is set to get a world-class Metro experience. The trainsets are custom-designed for Mumbai.

2. What makes Mumbai Metro trainsets unique from other rolling stock in India and the world?

These will be one of the longest trainsets in India with eight metro cars. Delhi metro is the only other operator in India with eight-car trainsets. This is a very powerful piece of equipment. We will finish deliveries by November 2022. The Aqua Line trainsets will feature a host of safety elements including CCTV cameras, smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, fire extinguishers with wider detrainment doors to quickly evacuate passengers in case of an emergency. The inclusive design of trainsets will serve to the differently-abled individuals with ease of travel. It also includes dedicated space for a wheelchair in every car. The overall exterior and interiors of the trainset are inspired by the undying energy of Mumbai and its people who are always on the move and hustle all day long. It is also the first time that any metro train in India will have 75% motorization, enabling quick acceleration and deceleration thereby bringing about greater efficiency in operations by reducing headways between two trains which will allow more trains to be operated on a single line simultaneously. The trains will also be equipped with a regenerative braking system aiding a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

3. How did you go about designing the trainsets?

The trainsets are custom-designed for Mumbai. Themed on Dynamic Fluidism that takes inspiration from the city, the train prioritizes high interior density layout to maximizes space efficiency. The trainsets will be able to carry at least 3000 people on a single trip, easing the daily commute for Mumbaikars. The exterior theme is a tribute to the energy flowing through the city of Mumbai - the city that never sleeps. Inspired by the vital flow of water and aspiring to be a fast, efficient and sustainable mode of travel, to become the new lifeline for the people of Mumbai. The interior colour harmony is inspired by the people of Mumbai--always on the move, who turn to the sea for peace and are soothed by its waves and breeze. This inspired the idea to use a unique blend of comfort (beige) and freshness (arctic green) to provide a relaxing and refreshing travel experience.

Alstom is the leader in sustainable and smart mobility. It is known for its global manufacturing standards which are called ‘Factory of the future’. Alstom provides world-class designs, engineering excellence and on-time delivery. Alstom’s Sydney extension order is a testimony of the confidence that international customers have trust and faith in Alstom’s Indian manufacturing capability. Not only that, Alstom will complete doubling its production capacity to manufacture 40 cars per month i.e. 480 cars per annum by mid-2020. 85% of the supply chain is localized. Alstom is building India and beyond. Alstom has done many domestic projects across geography and world.

4. Given the passenger-carrying capacity of the trainsets and the huge number of daily commuters of Mumbai, will the trainsets alone be enough?

Yes, keeping in mind Mumbai has a huge number of daily commuters. Alstom has introduced below features so, daily commuters don’t face any problems:

2 multi-purpose areas per train to serve passengers with luggage

Wheelchair spaces in every car

4 double-doors per car per side

Wider Gangway

Capacity to carry at least 3000 passengers on a single trip

Besides this, Alstom is also providing its latest CBTC signalling solutions which helps in improving the efficiency of a metro network. This allows operators to put more trainsets into service during peak hours.

5. How will Alstom's signalling solution help manage passenger volume?

Alstom’s is the state-of-the-art CBTC signalling solution is known as Urbalis 400. It is based on service-proven radio communication-based train control (CBTC), Urbalis uses moving block automatic train protection to shorten headways between trains. This means that more trains can be deployed, resulting in an average 30% higher capacity, whether on manned services or unattended train operation (UTO). This will allow operators to ensure the highest standards in safe, seamless travel with urban and mainline solutions that meet the specific needs of each operation environment. So, Alstom is providing higher transport capacity with minimal headway (down to 80 seconds) and which is compatible with all types of rolling stock.

6. Which all metro corporations is Alstom working in India/Maharashtra?

Apart from Mumbai Metro Line 3, Alstom has been associated with Metro projects in Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi, Delhi, Bangalore, Nagpur and Jaipur

7. How will the performance and maintenance of MML3 trainsets be kept up-to-date? How will add to efficient operations?

Alstom introduced for the first time that any metro train in India will have 75% motorization, enabling quick acceleration and deceleration thereby bringing about greater efficiency in operations. The trains will also be equipped with a regenerative braking system aiding a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

The scope of the signalling contract includes computer-based interlocking and centralised train supanervision; an integrated telecom solution comprising of CCTV, passenger information, passenger announcement and Gigabit network; platform screen doors, as well as the electrical and mechanical supervisory control and data acquisition system (E&M SCADA).

