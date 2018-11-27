CrPC and Prevention of Corruption Act to nail PC

national

The court, which further extended the protection from arrest to Chidambaram and his son Karti till December 18, also granted three weeks to the agency to get sanction against some other accused in the case

P Chidambaram

The sanction required to prosecute former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case has been obtained from the authorities concerned, the CBI told a court.

The court, which further extended the protection from arrest to Chidambaram and his son Karti till December 18, also granted three weeks to the agency to get sanction against some other accused in the case. Special Judge O P Saini posted the matter for December 18.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted on behalf of the CBI that "the competent authority in the central government has accorded sanction for prosecution of Chidambaram under section 197 of CrPC and section 19 of Prevention of Corruption Act".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever