CRPF jawan feeds paralysed boy in Kashmir; Video goes viral
A viral video of a CRPF jawan feeding a local Kashmiri boy struck with paralysis has won hearts over the internet and it is the best thing you have seen today
A viral video of a CRPF jawan feeding a local Kashmiri boy has touched hearts all over the country. The jawan who was part of the convoy that was targeted in the Pulwama attack killing around 40 CRPF soldiers, has been decorated with the paramilitary force's highest service award for sharing his meal with a boy who appeared differently-abled. A video of Iqbal Singh, the head constable feeding a boy has surfaced the internet and has gone viral on social media. The adorable video has won many hearts for the security forces operating in Kashmir.
The Sikh jawan was seen having his lunch in Nawakadal area of Srinagar when he saw a boy, sitting in front of a closed shop in wearing a black dress signaled the jawan for food, a senior official said. Iqbal Singh walked towards the boy to offer him his lunchbox but he realised the boy's hands were stricken with "paralysis", added the officer.
"Humanity is the mother of all religions"— Srinagar Sector CRPF ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@crpf_srinagar) May 14, 2019
HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water?"
"Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" pic.twitter.com/zYQ60ZPYjJ
The head constable and a driver of the 49th battalion put a sheet on the boy's lap and fed him his lunch. In the video, the jawan also wiped the child's face and offered him water to drink. "The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took cognisance of the incident and has decided to decorate the jawan with the director general (DG) commendation disc and certificate -- the highest service award of the paramilitary -- for showing "exemplary human gesture in spirit of the values enshrined in the charter of the force.The CRPF is always ready to help the people of Kashmir in times of distress. This is what I also did," Iqbal Singh said in a recorded video message provided by the CRPF.
Armed forces operating in Kashmir are often tarred with the same brush. But that generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair. Salute this man’s sense of compassion & humanity. https://t.co/qou4Mk5NBj— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 13, 2019
Iqbal Singh was driving one of the 78 vehicles that were attacked on February 14, 2019, by a suicide attack killing 40 troops. Singh was part of the first team that helped in the rescue operation, the official said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police posted the video clip on its Twitter handle with a caption: 'Humanity is the mother of all religions.' HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water? "Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" The force has about 67,000 troops in the Kashmir Valley as part of 65 battalions that are deployed for undertaking counter-terrorism and law-and-order duties.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai police probe Aditya Pancholi for 'assault and exploitation'
- Sion Hospital rape: He threatened to strangle me to death, says victim
- Video of sickle brandishing 'dada' lands him in jail in Wakad
- Mumbai: Toy gun breaks off as caretaker tries to rob Malad businessmen
- Five years on, Mumbai University continues to use old, shabby library
- Mumbai recalls 'fine gentleman' Nazir Hoosein behind Liberty Cinema
- Carrom player accident: Dombivli residents want working traffic lights, dedicated cops
- Forced to leave Mumbai, Pandey now struggles as a tea-seller in Kashi
- New BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi brings engineers back from leave
- Mumbai: Charkop citizens protest BMC's tree 'trimming'
- Witness statements don't support Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment story, says Mumbai cops
- Sleepless on SV Road: Mumbai Metro 2B din ruins nights of Santacruz residents
- Skymet: Below normal rainfall expected in monsoon, 15 per cent chance of drought
- Mumbai Crime: Nigerian duo arrested for stealing money from ATMs
- Body of unidentified woman found at Juhu Chowpatty
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai: Video of girl's daring stunts on late night local train goes viral