CRPF jawan feeds paralysed boy in Kashmir; Video goes viral

A viral video of a CRPF jawan feeding a local Kashmiri boy struck with paralysis has won hearts over the internet and it is the best thing you have seen today

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Srinagar Sector CRPF

A viral video of a CRPF jawan feeding a local Kashmiri boy has touched hearts all over the country. The jawan who was part of the convoy that was targeted in the Pulwama attack killing around 40 CRPF soldiers, has been decorated with the paramilitary force's highest service award for sharing his meal with a boy who appeared differently-abled. A video of Iqbal Singh, the head constable feeding a boy has surfaced the internet and has gone viral on social media. The adorable video has won many hearts for the security forces operating in Kashmir.

The Sikh jawan was seen having his lunch in Nawakadal area of Srinagar when he saw a boy, sitting in front of a closed shop in wearing a black dress signaled the jawan for food, a senior official said. Iqbal Singh walked towards the boy to offer him his lunchbox but he realised the boy's hands were stricken with "paralysis", added the officer.

"Humanity is the mother of all religions"



HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water?"



"Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" pic.twitter.com/zYQ60ZPYjJ — Srinagar Sector CRPF ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@crpf_srinagar) May 14, 2019

The head constable and a driver of the 49th battalion put a sheet on the boy's lap and fed him his lunch. In the video, the jawan also wiped the child's face and offered him water to drink. "The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took cognisance of the incident and has decided to decorate the jawan with the director general (DG) commendation disc and certificate -- the highest service award of the paramilitary -- for showing "exemplary human gesture in spirit of the values enshrined in the charter of the force.The CRPF is always ready to help the people of Kashmir in times of distress. This is what I also did," Iqbal Singh said in a recorded video message provided by the CRPF.

Armed forces operating in Kashmir are often tarred with the same brush. But that generalisation can sometimes be grossly unfair. Salute this man’s sense of compassion & humanity. https://t.co/qou4Mk5NBj — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 13, 2019

Iqbal Singh was driving one of the 78 vehicles that were attacked on February 14, 2019, by a suicide attack killing 40 troops. Singh was part of the first team that helped in the rescue operation, the official said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police posted the video clip on its Twitter handle with a caption: 'Humanity is the mother of all religions.' HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water? "Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" The force has about 67,000 troops in the Kashmir Valley as part of 65 battalions that are deployed for undertaking counter-terrorism and law-and-order duties.

