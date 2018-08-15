CRPF men who died fighting in Jammu and Kashmir to get highest medal

national

Their names are among the 942 cops who will get the President's Police Medal for Gallantry

Anjuman-e-Islam school students hold the tricolour on the eve of Independence Day, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Sharief-ud-Din Ganaie and Head Constable Mohammad Tafail, who lost their lives in 2017 while fighting militants in J&K, have been posthumously selected for the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) — the highest police medal.

Their names are among the 942 Central and state police personnel whom the government has selected for the 'Police Medals' on the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.

Ganaie and Tafail succumbed to bullet injuries while fighting three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants who, on December 30, 2017 midnight, attacked the CRPF's South Kashmir-based Lethpora camp. Of the medal winners, 117 personnel have been selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 675 for Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever