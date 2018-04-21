CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists

The gunfight took place last night in Kistaram police station area when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation

An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a gunfight with the Maoists in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight took place last night in Kistaram police station area when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident," he said. The deceased was a native of Madhya Pradesh. Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever