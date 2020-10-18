CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K's Pulwama

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the CRPF was injured in a grenade explosion in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama, a police official said.

He said the explosion caused minor injuries to ASI Asim Ali.

The injured CRPF personnel was shifted to Tral hospital, the official said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

