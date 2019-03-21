CRPF trooper kills 3 colleagues, shoots himself

Published: Mar 21, 2019, 11:04 IST | IANS

CRPF Constable Ajit Singh killed his colleagues inside a camp in Battal Ballian area on Wednesday evening before shooting himself with his service rifle.

CRPF trooper kills 3 colleagues, shoots himself
Representational image

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot dead three colleagues before shooting and seriously wounding himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.

CRPF Constable Ajit Singh killed his colleagues inside a camp in Battal Ballian area on Wednesday evening before shooting himself with his service rifle.

"The incident occurred reportedly after a heated argument between Ajit Singh and his colleagues. He has been shifted to hospital in a critical condition," a police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

central reserve police forcenational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees