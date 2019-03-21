CRPF trooper kills 3 colleagues, shoots himself

national

CRPF Constable Ajit Singh killed his colleagues inside a camp in Battal Ballian area on Wednesday evening before shooting himself with his service rifle.

Representational image

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper shot dead three colleagues before shooting and seriously wounding himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.



"The incident occurred reportedly after a heated argument between Ajit Singh and his colleagues. He has been shifted to hospital in a critical condition," a police officer said.

