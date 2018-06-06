Crude bat message could land England's Jos Buttler in trouble

Buttler scored 80 not out as England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs on Sunday to level the two-match series 1-1



Jos Buttler

England's Jos Buttler is running the risk of action by world cricket's governing body as a result of the crude words he writes on the top of his bat handles.

Buttler scored 80 not out as England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs on Sunday to level the two-match series 1-1. But during a break in play, television cameras highlighted the words "F*** it" written on the top of his bat handle. For Buttler, it is a way of reminding himself not to get too wrapped up in the pressure of top-level sport.

But the ICC may take a different view. The ICC's clothing and equipment rules and regulations state: "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department... the ICC shall have the final say."

