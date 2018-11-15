Cruelty against kids must see quick action

opinion

A Pune school has terminated the teacher's services and the police have arrested him after the parents filed a police case

An 11-year-old boy was so badly thrashed by his teacher for not completing a drawing assignment that his face is partially paralysed and his eyesight, too, has been affected. A Pune school has terminated the teacher's services and the police have arrested him after the parents filed a police case.

The boy's father spoke to a reporter of this paper citing that he noticed his son's swollen face when he came to pick him up from the school hostel. Consequently, the family was horrified when they saw the extent of the boy's injuries wherein the teacher had made this boy put his hands on a bench and then used his knuckles to beat him repeatedly on his head, slapped him several times and then pinched him under his arms and on his stomach.

While we do see that there has been quick action against the teacher, it is shocking that school authorities had woken up to this teacher's misdeeds only after this extreme beating. Discipline is important for learning but teachers have to be trained on how to impose it.

You do not qualify to be a teacher if you can beat a child so brutally. Worryingly, parents in the report have been quoted as saying that this teacher used to thrash students. Other students must give an honest account if they have been beaten by this teacher.

Students, too, must be taught by their parents that they can confide in them, if not school authorities if they are subject to brutal beatings. Small children are too afraid to speak and are in fact, terrorised by such acts.

Parents do be alert, not only to physical signs but also if your child seems afraid to go to school, is withdrawn or depressed or seems terrified for some reason. Celebrations for Children's Day are over, but let us give our children the gift of an ear to listen, our undivided attention

and empathy.

