Crunchy mornings! A gluten-free granola feast from Powai

Eating healthy is more a way of life, than a matter of choice for the D’Silvas of Powai. The family has lunch by 11.30 am, and dinner, never later than 6.30 pm. “And it’s always home-cooked meals, made from scratch. My mum is very particular about that,” says HR professional Shallet D’Silva, 40. So, when Shallet’s sister, Sharon, a home baker, decided to start a new venture to sell gluten- and preservative-free granola, the family jumped at the idea. “It was an extension of how we live, and what we eat.”



Sharon’s granola comes in eight flavours and is made using rolled oats, honey, coconut oil, cacao, nuts and berries



Sharon, 34, who works as a risk and compliance professional, used to be a regular at organic and farmers’ markets in the city, where she would sell healthy baked goodies. However, granola was still new territory. The sugar-loaded packaged cereals available in the market, spurred her to attempt a more nutritious alternative. “I started off by trying to understand what the basic ingredients to formulate the recipe were, while taking into account what I like to eat, what would be healthy for my family, along with matching the right flavours and combinations that complement each other,” says Sharon.



Canada-based Sharon (right) came up with the granola recipes, and her sister Shallet D’Silva is the one taking the venture forward



Though she moved to Toronto, after she got a new posting, she continued to experiment with recipes. “Trial and error seems like an understatement, especially when I look back at all those unsuccessful batches I had to chuck. But, it’s all part of the process.” When the recipes were finally ready, it was already a year since the idea had taken root. Sharon got her sister Shallet and parents to take her dream forward. That’s how the family started Sharon’s Homemade Granola in February this year. Helming the food venture were the senior D’Silvas, Lena, 62, and Jack, 66.



“Mum and dad attempted a few batches before acing it,” says Sharon over an email interview. “We did many WhatsApp and Face Time calls to clarify doubts and check on how they were progressing. We also had weekend virtual round tables to discuss products and ingredients. My scribbled notes were snapped, sent via email and printed in Mumbai,” she shares. “My parents were more than happy to help. My mum is a homemaker, while my dad is a retired baking official. Both are hands-on in the kitchen, so this got them really excited,’ adds Shallet.



A package was also couriered to Sharon for tasting. “When she approved, we knew we were ready to go,” says Shallet. Sharon’s granola comes in eight flavours—banana bread, carrot cake, grain free, cranberry or apricot white chocolates, pistachio mango, chocolate chunk cranberry, and chocolate chip peanut butter—and is made using rolled oats, honey, coconut oil, cacao, nuts and berries (R1,500 a kg). The result is a product packed with soluble fibres, antioxidants, and protein, and low on glucose and fat. All the ingredients are sourced locally from organic stores, says Shallet. “We also wanted to break the taboo around sweets. You can serve it with yogurt, milk, fresh fruit and ice cream, or even snack on it, when you have a sweet craving,” she adds.



Preparation of granola involves a three-step process. It begins with baking the oats for 30 to 45 minutes at 175 to 200 Celsius, after which it is toasted with coconut oil, cacao—made by crushing cocoa beans and removing the fat or cocoa butter—and other ingredients for added flavour. Ingredients like cranberries and chocolates that don’t need extra cooking are usually added right at the end, says Shallet, who is the self-appointed taster and the toughest critic in the family. “My favourite thing about homemade granola is that it allows me to control the sweetness,” she adds. Since the product has no preservatives, it has a shelf-life of three months. “This could vary depending on the weather conditions. It could last longer in less humid temperatures.”



Since lockdown, the D’Silvas have distributed nearly 25 batches of their granola. Shallet says, “We’ve been running through word of mouth and WhatsApp communication. In the future, we hope to sell at farmers markets, because that’s where it all began.”



To buy 9833383240; reachshallet@gmail.com

Follow @sharon.made.granola, Instagram

