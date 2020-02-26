This woman got a response from her crush eight years later as his 'phone was updating'

While texting is fun, waiting for a revert is not that fun. One is always in fear of getting ghosted. A woman was left completely shocked when she received a reply to the text that she sent to her crush-eight years and seven months later.

Sally from Australia had shared a screenshot of their conversation which started with a message from an anonymous guy on July 17, 2011.

The message said, "Hey gorgeous, how are ya?" Sally took her time and waited for a few days before replying. She sent a message on July 20 which said, Hay [his name] I'm good thanks. What you been up to?"

The conversation was on a still until the man recently sent a reply and claimed that he just got her message as he had an update on his phone. He wrote, "Hi, I just got your message I had an update on my phone long time it's been."

Sally's post was shared widely on social media. While many joked that he was playing hard to get, others accused him of ghosting. While one wrote, "Well she did take 2 days, 19 hours, 53 minutes to respond to his original message" another wrote, "Omg that’s hilarious" while a third said, "Even after updating the autocorrect function is still not working for him".

