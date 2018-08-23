Crystal Tower fire: Building was never cleared for occupation

national

The Building Proposal department of the BMC said that they had issued a notice of illegal occupancy back in October 2016 to 58 apartment owners, asking them to vacate the building

Residents have been locked out of their homes until a full structural and fire audit is completed. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Residents had been living in Hindmata's Crystal Tower for years without an Occupancy Certificate (OC), and were even asked to vacate the building in 2016, said civic officials.

The Building Proposal (BP) department of the BMC said that they had issued a notice of illegal occupancy back in October 2016 to 58 apartment owners, asking them to vacate the building within seven days.

Officialspeak

Kishor Desai, assistant municipal commissioner of F-South ward, said they had also sent a notice to the builder Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala and architect Anish Chouhan on October 26 in 2016. Officials added that the builder had not formed a society for the residents, so he was still responsible for the property.

"We had filed a case against them, which is under trial at the Magistrate Court at Shindewadi. They had applied for the occupancy certificate in 2013, but it wasn't issued since they hadn't fulfilled all the required norms," he said. Desai added that the building was not fit for habitation.

To be audited

As part of the rescue operations, civic officials had disconnected the electricity and water supply to prevent the fire from escalating. Now, they will not restore the connection, especially since fire officials have declared the building unsafe and residents have been discouraged from entering the premises.

"After carrying out a structural audit and fire audit, we will decide whether the building should be sealed for the protection of people," said civic chief Ajoy Mehta. Officials from the BP department said Crystal Tower was a redeveloped building which previously was a cessed structure. Construction had started in 2006 and completed in 2013.

Who gave power, water?

When asked how the building got a running electricity and water connection without an OC, an official said, "The water connection was possibly given by the Hydraulic Engineering Department on humanitarian grounds, since they are permitted to do so. We suspect that the BEST Undertaking had given them electricity connection when they had applied for the OC." Attempts to contact the builder went unanswered.

Builder arrested the same evening

N Ambika, DCP (Zone 4), confirmed that the builder has been arrested. He was charged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337, 338 (grievous hurt), along with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act, 2006, based on the complaint of Vinod Dattaram Mayekar, divisional fire officer (Wadala command centre).

