Crystal Tower fire: No water and power but residents refuse to move out

Despite the fire department declaring the building as unsafe, most residents have insisted that they will continue to live there

The fire in Crystal Tower broke out early on Wednesday morning. Pics/Atul Kamble

They don't have electricity or water supply, but that has failed to budge residents of Crystal Tower, which caught fire on Wednesday. With officials unable to seal the building after a seventh-floor family refused to leave on Wednesday night, many others, especially those with flats on the lower floors, have decided to stay put too, saying the fire was confined to wiring in the electric duct from the 12th to 16th floors.

On Wednesday, the chief fire officer had declared the tower unsafe and informed the disaster management cell and ward officials to disconnect electricity and water supply. "While power remains cut, water supply was stopped during the rescue. Whether or not it will be restarted will be decided by the Hydraulic Engineering department of the BMC," said Kishor Desai, assistant civic chief of F-south ward.



Firemen rescue Crystal Tower residents on Wednesday

While the police allowed residents to take essentials and valuables along, several refused to leave. A resident, Irshad Qureshi, said, "Where will we go? This is our house and we will stay here only." Rajinder Kapoor, the seventh-floor resident because of whom the building couldn't be sealed, said, "I didn't want to move out as nothing was damaged inside. We ate whatever supplies we had, and water in our storage tank helped us to see the night through. We plan to stay here tonight [Thursday night] as well."

Many rules broken

Meanwhile, residents and activists have alleged that rampant violations led to the fire breaking out — not only was the Occupancy Certificate missing, there were issues regarding amendments done to the plan without approval. A major violation was illegal construction of a flat, registered in the name of a resident, in the approved refuge area, while another was illegal construction of a room in the parking space, which was later demolished by the BMC.

Kapoor said, "I am the aggrieved party here, as the builder has allotted the illegal flat to me. I had lodged a complaint with the Bhoiwada police over two years ago." An activist, Mahesh Vengurlekar, said, "I have been complaining against the developer for many years, but the BMC is paying no heed. Blocking of refuge area is the biggest hindrance during such disasters. Not just the developer, even BMC officials should face action."

Investigation on

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said a notice will be sent to the residents and developer to comply with firefighting installations or face prosecution. The investigation will include inspection of the refuge area, whether or not it was as per the approved plan, and what were the other mandatory disaster provisions missing among other issues.

A senior fire officer said, "A detailed report will be prepared after speaking to eyewitnesses and others. The building is not habitable... If residents stay put, there is little we can do, except inform law enforcement agencies about it."

Medical update

Most of those admitted to KEM Hospital have been discharged, but a few are on ventilator for acute respiratory distress syndrome after inhaling too much smoke. A fireman, Raju Narawade, 22, also underwent plastic surgery for injuries to his hand during the rescue work.

Braveheart to get medal

Zain Sadawarte, 10, who helped her family and neighbours during the fire will be felicitated for her bravery by Don Bosco International School, where she studies in Std V on Friday. The school also plans to give her a medal during the annual day celebration this year.

