CSA not backing Graeme Smith's support of Sourav Ganguly for ICC post

Cricket South Africa officials were pulling in different directions on backing Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairman's post with its President Chris Nenzani on Friday refusing to endorse Director Graeme Smith's open support to the BCCI president. Former skipper Smith, who is now CSA's director of cricket, on Thursday supported Ganguly for the ICC top job, saying a "cricket man" like the ex-India captain would be ideal to lead the apex body at this juncture.

However, a day after, CSA president Nenzani said while he has the "highest regard" for Smith's view, there cannot be an official position unless candidates are clear for the post. "We must respect the ICC's protocol and our own protocol in deciding which candidate to back," said CSA president Chris Nenzani in a statement. "There have been no candidates nominated as yet and once such nominations have been made, the Board of CSA will take its decision in terms of its own protocol and give the chairman the mandate to exercise his vote as an ICC Board Director."

Incumbent Shashank Manohar's term ends this month but due to the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a case for his extension by two months. A day before, Smith had said: "From our perspective, it would be great to see a cricket man like Sourav Ganguly maybe getting into the President's role of the ICC."

"I think that will be good for the game. I think it will be good for the modern game as well. He is respected and his leadership will be key."

