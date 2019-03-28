'CSK not a great fielding side, but well covered in other areas'

ipl-news

MS Dhoni

Having the oldest core team in the IPL makes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) susceptible to bleeding runs but skipper MS Dhoni said the side more than makes up for it with its bowling and batting.

CSK won their second match, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets here on Tuesday. "We are well covered in other areas. We will never be a great fielding side; we can be a safe fielding side. We might bleed a few runs, but as long as we use our experience, we'll make it up with our batting and bowling," Dhoni said. "You don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We haven't done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on," he added.

