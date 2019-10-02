CSMT-Bandra local derailed between King's Circle and Mahim, Harbour line shut

The train which is derailed between King's Circle and Mahim

A CSMT-Bandra local has derailed on the border of Central and Western Railway between King's Circle and Mahim stations with a portion of the train on CR and a few coaches on WR. The CSMT-Bandra harbour line has been shut for traffic.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson said wheels of one front trolley of a coach of CSMT - Bandra Local derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations at about 11.28 hrs. No injury reported so far. Restoration being undertaken.

While the Western Railway spokesperson said few portions of the train was on CR and a few coaches on WR, a Central Railway spokesperson said the derailment occurred completely in WR jurisdiction.

The site where the accident has taken place has been notorious for slums along the track, with huge piles of debris. A guard of a local train was also robbed of a mobile phone along the stretch.

