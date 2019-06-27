CSMT bridge collapse: CM assures CAG probe

national

Inquiry will be held against chief engineer, deputy civic commissioner, CM assured the upper house

CSMT bridge collapse on March 14 killed six people and injured around 36

The chief engineer and deputy commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), responsible for the maintenance of bridges in the city, will now be probed in the collapse of the CSMT (Himalaya) bridge near the civic headquarters.

All the procedures related to the bridges will be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said several BMC officers, including a retired chief engineer, were held responsible for the collapse on March 14 and action initiated against them.

When asked in the upper house by opposition leader Dhananjay Munde, Fadnavis assured that even the role of the incumbent chief secretary and deputy commissioner would be investigated and they will be punished, if found guilty.

The CM said that processes such as structural audits, repairs and tendering of the bridges that were conducted over the five years, would be audited by the CAG. Munde said the issue wasn't just about Himalaya bridge, but it concerned the safety of 1.5 crore Mumbaikars.

"Why was DD Desai Company which didn't even have its own office given the job of auditing 82 bridges for their structural ability? According to the police reports, the audit was done by standing below Himalaya bridge," said Munde.

He said since chief engineer and DMC were responsible for verifying Desai's audit reports, these two officials should also be taken to task and action taken against them. Dilapidated skywalks too were discussed during the debate. Minister of state for urban development, Yogesh Sagar promised that the BMC and MMRDA would be told about ensuring the safety of the people.

