CSMT bridge collapse: I should've stopped him from resuming work, says wife of victim

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 08:52 IST | Rupsa Chakraborty

Tapendra Singh's wife Sunita's deepest regret is letting him go to work that day as he had wanted to save his leave that he needed to avail a few months later

Tapendra Singh, who worked in a Kalbadevi-based office, used to return home by 10 pm every day. He didn't on Thursday. His wife Sunita's deepest regret is letting him go to work that day as he had wanted to save his leave that he needed to avail a few months later.

The only breadwinner in his family, Tapendra has left behind a wife, three-year-old daughter, and an aged mother. On Wednesday, he had returned to Mumbai after dropping off his sister to Nepal.

He had wanted to take the day off on Thursday as he was exhausted but decided against it as he needed to save his leave. Now, his wife is blaming herself for letting him go to work. At a chawl in Sewri, his cousin Pushpak Pratap Lohar said, "He wanted to get his daughter educacated in an English medium school. Now, I don't know how the family is going to survive."

