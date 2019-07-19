CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express train derails over 100-foot-deep ravine

national

CR officials said one wheel bogie of the second coach train derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri stations about 3:50 am when it was between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat areas

Photos/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

Passengers of the CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express had a close shave as the train derailed in the middle of an over 100 feet high viaduct between Kasara and Igatpuri stations in the ghat and was stopped in time by the alert train drivers.

The prompt action by train drivers Om Prakash and Ghat train driver Dhaman Kumar, who was in the banker locomotive immediately brought the train to a dead halt and the Divisional Rail Manager SK Jain said that the drivers will be rewarded suitably for their action. It is an over 100 feet deep ravine and if the coaches full of passengers had slipped down, it would have led to an unprecedented tragedy.

CR officials said one wheel bogie of the second coach train derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri stations about 3:50 am when it was between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat areas. There were no injuries in the incident and rail traffic on the route was not affected as Middle and Up (CSMT-bound) lines were available for train passages, the railways said. Working on a war-footing, about 300 employees put back the train on track after about eight hours of work.

"Passengers of 12598 Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express trans-shipped in a special train and it left 09.28 am from the site for its onward journey. Passengers were given free breakfast and tea at the site and at Igatpuri also," Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi told Mid-Day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates