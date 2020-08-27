CSMT makeover shows how you merge old with new

It is exciting to note from a report in this paper that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station is to go back to a 1930s look. The station is being remodelled on those lines in an effort to keep alive its old-world charm.

The station, on UNESCO's World Heritage List, is symbolic of the city, and the fact that there are efforts to preserve the heritage look is occasion enough for all to celebrate. People must know that the iconic Mumbai Marathon's 42 km course finishes opposite the CSMT station precisely for this reason. When the race began, the organisers wanted to showcase Mumbai to the world. What better spot than the landmark CSMT they thought?

Now, we think the redevelopment should be smooth and not in fits and starts that is unfortunately characteristic of so much of the infra work in the city.

Let us have a good start by being extremely sure of what is needed, which facets to retain and how exactly the heritage look and the old-world, stunning facade is supposed to be preserved. Absolute clarity at the inception stage means less confusion as we carry on with the project, and with roles and aims clearly delineated, a lot of the fuzzy, hazy mess that stalls certain work gets obliterated.

In the end, this station should stand as a sentinel of heritage history in the city. It should be a shining example of how the perpetual, warring factions of development and history can make a viable and fruitful pact.

So many projects in the city are mired in these battles between preserving the old and incorporating contemporary functionality within. There is such a sharp divide between both sides. The CSMT makeover can be the beacon that shines a path for a good marriage between the old and the new, for all of Mumbai.

