CSMT-Manmad Panchavati Express to get a face lift, thanks to passengers

The LHB class coach that the express will be upgraded to.

In a victory for regular passengers determined to improve their rail travel, CR officials on Tuesday said they had decided to convert the CSMT-Manmad Panchavati Express into the hi-end Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) class from Wednesday, and also increase the number of coaches from 21 to 22. The credit for the change goes to passengers who petitioned the Railway Minister to improve the train, with the ministry accepting the request and alloting the new set of coaches.

The passengers, a varied lot of people that include architects, advocates, doctors, engineers and other professionals from different fields, who commute between Mumbai and Nashik or Manmad everyday, had adopted "a set of commandments" during their journey to make it more lively and dynamic, turning their coach into an ideal coach.

"This is what happens when you have a sense of belonging to the train. We have achieved what we wanted and thank the railways for getting it done," passenger body president Bipin Gandhi, who sent over 100 representations to the railways, said.

