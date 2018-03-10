CSMT museum: Bidding process begins, scheduled to be completed by March 15

The bidding process has begun and will be completed by March 15



Many CR employees had protested against the museum recently

The project to convert Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) into a museum is going full steam ahead, with the bidding process now on in earnest. As many as 14 parties, including architects and consultants, expressed interest at a pre-bid meeting held yesterday to discuss designs for the proposed museum. "It was a preparatory meeting to address queries on how to submit bids, what are the expectations, and to detail the general flow of events. The bids will be submitted by March 15," a top official said.

Bids have been invited for comprehensive architectural services to convert the CSMT building into a world-class rail transport museum. Entries will include designs and a detailed project report (DPR). The museum will be housed on the ground and first floors, while the Central Railway (CR) general manager and his team will continue to operate out of the second floor. CR has already expedited the process of moving existing offices from the building, as well as relocating the old telephone exchange. On Thursday, CR officials wrote to the BEST Undertaking and the BMC, to request relocation of the Nagar Chowk bus depot outside CSMT, so that the space can be utilised for better access to the museum.

The advisory board of the railways, set up under the chairmanship of CR's general manager, is also expected to submit its report by March 15. The Gurgaon-based Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), an engineering consultancy company affiliated to the railways, is helping CR with the project and the bidding.

Meanwhile, members of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh went on a chain hunger strike at the terminus lobby, and distributed pamphlets to commuters to protest the museum plan. They claim it will result in a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the railway exchequer to relocate existing offices and develop the building into a museum.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates