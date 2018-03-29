CSMT museum row: Workers threaten to go on hunger strike from today

After conducting a sit-in dharna at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), against the Central Railway's decision to convert the heritage building into a terminus, for the past 21 days

After conducting a sit-in dharna at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), against the Central Railway's decision to convert the heritage building into a terminus, for the past 21 days, the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) threatened to go on a 'hunger-to-death' strike from Thursday.

Speaking to mid-day, Pravin Bajpayee, CRMS general secretary, said, "It's a waste of money and we will not allow this to happen. We will stop it at any cost. We are going on a hunger-to-death strike from Thursday."

"The railways does not have money to provide basic amenities to its employees, which is unfair. We will oppose the decision to convert the CSMT building into a museum at every step. The railways should withdraw the decision," he added.

According to sources, the railways has drawn up a budget of Rs 41 crore for relocating the staffers, who work at the CSMT building. However, this year Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

