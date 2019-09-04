CSMT wins 'Swachh Iconic Place in India' honour

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was on Monday adjudged the best 'Swachh Iconic Place in India'. File pic

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was on Monday adjudged the best 'Swachh Iconic Place in India' by Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. It beat 30 other locations to win the top spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had selected 30 iconic places in three phases from all over the country during the India Sanitation Conference (INDO-SAN), Swachh Bharat Mission.

The parameters considered for the best Swachh iconic place were accomplishment of action plan, participation/involvement of stakeholders, funds leveraged and utilised, cleanliness in peripheral areas, visibility of Swachh Iconic Place, sustainability of Initiatives and evidence of visibility of differences. The jury comprised members of the Guardian Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, JAL Shakti.

Swachh Iconic Places was announced in collaboration with three other central ministries and UNESCO, including ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Culture and Tourism.

The award will be presented at a ceremony to be held on September 6 during Swachh Mahatsav at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The award will be received by the Ministry of Railways jointly with the BMC and CSR Partner.

