Ctrl + Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Self: Love yourself

It is easy to sit back and scroll through positive and/or funny memes on social media, which is full with information on self-love. But if you've been ambling to find more direction, then sign up for this workshop with Dr Karishma Ahuja.

On November 16, 9 am to 6 pm

At Hotel Suba Galaxy, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East.

Log on to mastermindtraining.in

Cost Rs 5,000

Learn: It's all in the mind

Work, relationships, and the trials and travails of our daily lives can add a lot of pressure on the mind. This weekend, head to a session with Eefa Shrof, a specialist in Tratak meditation, who combines ancient yoga techniques with modern mental science of NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming) and self-hypnosis, which helps you go into a deeper state of meditation.

On November 16, 6.30 pm

At The Space, AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Call 9892035182

Cost Rs 2,200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates