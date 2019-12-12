Ctrl + Alt + Relax

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A window farm

Grow your own healthy microgreens by your window sill and use them to sprinkle on salads, soups and anything else to boost the health quotient.

On December 14, 10 am to 1 pm

At IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya (King George High-school), Hindu colony, Dadar East.

Cost Rs 1,000

SMS MICROGREEN’<space>’Your Name‘ to 9594916555 to register

Heal through art

Attend an expressive arts therapy session by NGO Artscape that will help you heal, improve self-esteem and enable a positive state of mind. With no age, gender or experience restrictions, the sessions use multiple art-based tools to cater to every participant’s mind and body requirements.

On December 14, 3 pm to 5 pm

At 3 Little Raina Studio 73, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova.

Call 9004993848

