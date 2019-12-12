Ctrl + Alt + Relax
Smart ways to unwind end of week
A window farm
Grow your own healthy microgreens by your window sill and use them to sprinkle on salads, soups and anything else to boost the health quotient.
On December 14, 10 am to 1 pm
At IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya (King George High-school), Hindu colony, Dadar East.
Cost Rs 1,000
SMS MICROGREEN’<space>’Your Name‘ to 9594916555 to register
Heal through art
Attend an expressive arts therapy session by NGO Artscape that will help you heal, improve self-esteem and enable a positive state of mind. With no age, gender or experience restrictions, the sessions use multiple art-based tools to cater to every participant’s mind and body requirements.
On December 14, 3 pm to 5 pm
At 3 Little Raina Studio 73, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova.
Call 9004993848
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe