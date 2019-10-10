CTRL+ ALT + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Learn: All hands on the chakras

Much has been said about the power of art in relation to mindfulness, but at this three-hour workshop you can gain a more spiritual experience with a chakra painting on canvas along with trainers who specialise in chakra and yantra painting.

On October 12, 12 pm to 4 pm

At Studio Pepperfry, JVPD Scheme, Andheri West.

Call 9987296187

Cost Rs 1,800 (early bird); Rs 2,000 (at the venue)

Self: Sound therapy for the soul

Zone into a stress-free experience through the sound created by gongs — a cylindrical percussion instrument with its roots in South Asia. The sound created by it is said to activate the pineal gland, which produces serotonin, a hormone that induces the feelings of happiness. This session will be conducted on a full moon evening by Bambi Mathur and Aparna Sundar.

On October 13, 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At Vedary, Poonam Chambers, 3rd floor, B Wing, Worli.

Call 7900007351

Cost Rs 1,500

