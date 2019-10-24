CTRL+ ALT + RELAX: Smart ways to unwind end of week

YOGA: Learn the right mantras

Take part in a session that will unlock the secret of five ancient mantras — Ganesha, Krishna, Shiva, Mahamrutunjaya and Gayatri — through yoga. It will be conducted by Swami Sukhabodananda's Warrier Foundation.

On October 25, 9 am

At Warrier Foundation, AS Marg, Powai.

9820050071

Free

Parenting: Things to keep in mind

Being mindful of your own actions and of your child's needs is one of the most important aspects of parenting. And Kamal Malhi, founder of Bodhicitta Centre For Mindful Awareness and Lotus Sutra, a centre for therapeutic counseling, will conduct a workshop where she will teach participants how to become less attached to outcomes and more mindful of what's unfolding in their and their children's lives.

On Today, 8.30 pm

At Mount Litera School International, Asian Heart Hospital, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 62296000

Free

MIND: Psychology meets Islam

Alfiyah Counsel and Care is an organisation established in 2015 that comprises psychology and Islamic studies undergraduate students of the Islamic Online University. They are collaborating with Al Anshar Women Islamic Association to host a two-day self-healing workshop called Mind Matters, where the tenets of Islam will be combined with psychological theories.

On October 25 to 26, 2.30 pm

At Ring Hall, Naya Nagar, Thane.

Log on to shorturl.at/cgrLQ

Free

