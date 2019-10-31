MENU

CTRL+ ALT + RELAX: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 07:39 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn to access your sub-conscious using self-hypnosis to improve your health, reduce stress levels, achieve professional goals and manifest your dreams by learning to be more focused

HELP: Self-hypnosis

Learn to access your sub-conscious using self-hypnosis to improve your health, reduce stress levels, achieve professional goals and manifest your dreams by learning to be more focused.

On November 3, 2 pm to 6.30 pm
At Inquisitive Minds Institute, Kandivali East.
Call 9769274933
Cost Rs 3,000 onwards

Heal: Ayurvedic yoga get-away

Heal: Ayurvedic yoga get-away

Take a break from the daily grind and sign up for this de-stressing two-day retreat, which is offering a stay in the lap of nature, accompanied by two ayurvedic therapies of your choice, yoga and meditation sessions. The tariff includes four meals, a single room as well as pick-up from Panvel. It’s ideal for those who want a quick and relaxing getaway.

On November 2 and 3
Meeting point Panvel station call 9167109671
Cost Rs 6,500 onwards

Learn: Reiki practices

Learn: Reiki practices

Pick up the basics of this form of alternative medicine or energy healing that is fast becoming popular among those with hectic schedules. Spiritual healer J Mamta will teach the technique of palm healing or hands-on healing through which a “universal energy” is transferred via the practitioner to encourage emotional or physical healing.
On November 3, 10 am to 5 pm
At A-1, Vikas CHS, Bhavani Shankar Road, near Shardashram School, Dadar West.
Call 8419997229
Cost Rs 500 onwards

