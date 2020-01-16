Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Learn: In touch

Mystic Circle Tarot, Runes and Angel Classes is an organisation dedicated towards increasing its members’ psychic levels. Attend a session they will host this weekend that is aimed at putting you in touch with your inner self.

On January 19, 12 pm onwards

At 1208, B Wing, Kailash Business Park, Vikhroli West.

Free

Heal: A quantum leap with hypnosis

Teja Priyadarshini is a grade II-level teacher of the quantum healing hypnosis technique. It involves a one-on-one session divided into three parts, where you talk about your life and why you are attending the session, undergo the process of hypnosis, and then end by describing what you went through while in a subconscious state of mind. Priyadarshini is in Mumbai for a bit, so sign up if you have problems you are struggling to find the answers for.

Till January 26, 10 am

At Location agreed upon after registering.

Call 7337066934

Cost Rs 15,000 for a full session

