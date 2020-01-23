Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Recharge: Stories of the self

Unproductivity can feel like sinking into a blackhole. The one way forward is to get up and rethink your actions. This life coaching and self development programme for women will help you do just that and rediscover yourself.

On January 25, 10 am

At COGS LAB, JVPD Scheme, Juhu.

Email storyofmeworkshop@gmail.com

Cost Rs 8,500

Wellness: Mindful morning

Prana meditation is a technique that operates on vedic principles and yogic philosophy. Using this practice, this session by yogini Sharvi Kadam will help you evade mental and emotional blocks by focusing on creating a meditative space via candle meditation, chanting, eye gazing and pranayama.

On January 24, 8.30 am

At Kunal Om Dance Studio, Subhash Nagar, Chembur.

Log on to sharvikadam.com

Cost Rs 4,400 (for eight classes)

Learn: For a fit and flexible body

Combining yoga with acrobatics, acroyoga’s popularity is growing — so much so that Britney Spears made it her resolution in 2020. Head to an “acrojam” with your yoga mat and water bottle, and indulge in the practice that incorporates circus arts, cheer-leading, and dance acro. You get to interact with new people, too.

On January 26, 8 am to 10 am

At Pushpa Narsee Park, 15, Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Juhu.

Call 8268300885

