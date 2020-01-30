Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 09:39 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

On Surya Namaskar day attend a relaxing practice session with instructor Surpiya Mithbavkar who will teach you mental relaxation and breathing techniques while you stretch and take in the many benefits of yoga

Get started on your yoga journey

On Surya Namaskar day attend a relaxing practice session with instructor Surpiya Mithbavkar who will teach you mental relaxation and breathing techniques while you stretch and take in the many benefits of yoga. Remember to carry a mat and comfortable clothing.

On February 2, 8 am to 9 am
At Decathlon Sports, Sector 15, Belapur, Navi Mumbai.
Call 9513359177
Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK