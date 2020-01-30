Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Get started on your yoga journey

On Surya Namaskar day attend a relaxing practice session with instructor Surpiya Mithbavkar who will teach you mental relaxation and breathing techniques while you stretch and take in the many benefits of yoga. Remember to carry a mat and comfortable clothing.

On February 2, 8 am to 9 am

At Decathlon Sports, Sector 15, Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Call 9513359177

Free



