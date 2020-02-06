Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Attend: Vegan fest

Head to a vegan-themed event where you learn about and experience plant-based nutrition, sustainability and more through food, fashion and fitness with Mickey Mehta.

On February 8, 9 am to 9 pm

At Garware Club House, Wankhede Stadium ‘D’ Road, Churchgate.

Call 9820255474

Free

Learn: Acrobatic form of yoga

At this workshop, acquaint yourself with a new form of yoga that combines acrobatics and traditonal practice. It also draws from the practice of Thai massage and is said to be useful for dancers, fitness enthusiats and beginners alike. It fosters trust, deeper connections through its patterns of flow and can also be practiced in pairs.

On February 8 and 9, 12 pm to 3 pm

At Indian Acro Yoga, Bandra West.

Call 8268300885

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates