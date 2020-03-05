Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart Ways To Unwind End Of Week

Learn: Horse around

Riding a horse with the wind in your hair can be a therapeutic process for a lot of people. Your mind is focused since if it wanders, the horse might start wandering too. You also learn to be patient since you have to wait for the animal to get comfortable with you. Plus, there's a feeling of accomplishment once you've completed the ride. So enrol for a two-day course that will teach you the basics of horse-riding.

ON March 7 to 8, 8.30 am

AT Saguna Equestrian Club, Saguna Baug, Neral.

CALL 9619550070

COST Rs 3,900

HEAL: Reach for the moon to find peace

Learn the basics of pranic healing, a therapy in which the practitioner uses lunar energy to balance the bodily functions and thereby improve health, at this series of workshops across nine centres in the city. The sessions promise to improve your physical health, relationships, finances, self-actualisation and most-importantly, help you attain peace.

ON March 7, 6 pm to March 9, 9 pm

AT Nehru Centre in Worli, Kandivali, Thane, Vashi, Chembur, Mulund, Chandivali, Seawoods and Powai (register for address).

Call 9320771166

FREE

