Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart Ways To Unwind End Of Week

Paint: Mandala on your mind?

Colours and patterns are known to demand a certain amount of concentration, which can help take your mind off stress. All of this comes together at a dot mandala workshop in the city this weekend. You will be guided on making the paintings using customised dotting tools and you also get to take home your art.

ON March 15, from 11 am

AT Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Call 9136262604

COST Rs 1,800

Mediate: Retreat to rejuvenate

Working around the clock, over the week, can take a toll on your body and mind. If you're seeking some rejuvenation without having to leave the city, you can attend an urban wellness retreat. Kick off your morning with dynamic yoga and pranayam, followed by workshops on Thai massage and ayurvedic nutrition. There'll also be a Yin Yoga session with sound therapy. Breathe in. Let the stress out.

ON March 14, from 9.30 am

AT The Seventh Sense Movement and Language Centre, Morvi Lane, Chowpatty.

Call 8433945477

COST Rs 4,130 onwards

