Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 09:39 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn: Easy breath techniques

This popular app called The Breathing App urges you take time off for conscious, resonant breathing. The method is known to have a positive effect on your body and mind and can also be a calming exercise.
Log on to Play Store

Listen: Melodies for a moment of calm

Whether it is to address disturbed sleep or for deep relaxation, the Relax Melodies app will introduce you to healing sounds that you require. Answer a short questionnaire, choose sounds, gentle exercises, meditation aid or breath exercises based on your need and sleep pattern.
Log on to my.relaxmelodies.com/

