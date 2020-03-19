Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Learn: Easy breath techniques

This popular app called The Breathing App urges you take time off for conscious, resonant breathing. The method is known to have a positive effect on your body and mind and can also be a calming exercise.

Log on to Play Store

Listen: Melodies for a moment of calm

Whether it is to address disturbed sleep or for deep relaxation, the Relax Melodies app will introduce you to healing sounds that you require. Answer a short questionnaire, choose sounds, gentle exercises, meditation aid or breath exercises based on your need and sleep pattern.

Log on to my.relaxmelodies.com/

