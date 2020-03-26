Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

MEDITATE: Smile through crisis

So you take meditation breaks through your work day? Smiling Mind, a free app, wants you to cultivate a structured habit instead. Choose from programmes on relationship, sleep, mindfulness and workplace, for specific problem areas.

Log on to Play Store

LEARN: The art of well-being

In these turbulent times, a little bit of guidance to feel better can go a long way. Thus, Yale University has made its popular course, The Science of Well-Being, available for free. Divided into modules, it focuses on increasing your happiness quotient and developing positive habits for the purpose of overall well-being. On completion, you receive a certificate from the university. It has so far received raving reviews owing to its practical and assignment-based approach while also dispelling common myths. Theories are broken down into simple concepts that make well-being seem

more achievable.

Log on to coursera.org

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates