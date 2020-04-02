Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

The healthy route

The stress of working from home, managing all the chores that come with it by yourself and irregular meals can take their toll on your health. Especially your immunity and digestive system. Log in to this online workshop from the safety of your home to learn easy ways of tackling problems like acidity and gastric issues and ways to boost your immunity. Celebrity yoga trainer and dietician Aditi Khanduri will also share gyaan on yoga and the importance of a healthy diet.

On April 5, 11 am

Log on to karnival.com

Cost Rs 499

