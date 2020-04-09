Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Heal yourself

From the challenges of working from home to being cooped up for days, the past few weeks could possibly take a toll on our health. If you are looking for guidance to relax and heal, sign up for this reiki workshop. Reiki is a Japanese stress reduction technique that promotes the body’s relaxation response and its natural healing ability.

Till April 12, from 10 am to 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 50

Talk it out

While a lot of us have been sticking to our daily exercises to stay in form, in times like this, it is also important to take care of our mental health. A graphologist featured in mid-day recently had said that the current situation of uncertainty can trigger anxiety among many of us, even those who have not experienced it before. For those who find it difficult to open up to friends or family about such concerns, here’s some help. If you experience any kind of fear or isolation, Mindpiper + I Am is offering counselling sessions at zero cost.

Email covidresponseind@gmail.com

