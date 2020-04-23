Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Learn mindfulness

These troubled and isolating times can be trying for your mental health and overall well-being. Here’s an app, Stop, Breathe & Think, that lets you embrace mindfulness through a step-by-step process. It begins with asking how you are doing and takes you through meditation practices, lets you explore activities and simple acupressure techniques tailored to your indications. What’more, it tracks your progress at every stage.

Log on to Play Store

Cook and eat right

While balancing all the chores at home and cooking every meal, it can be difficult to be mindful of your food and habits. There’s help at hand through Raw Recipes, that introduces you to the benefits of raw eating and provides you with a set of recipes. These recipes arrive, one on each day, on your WhatsApp. They include drinks, salads, main courses, soups and even desserts.

On Till May 7, 9 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000

