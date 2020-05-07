Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Your own garden

There is little that is as therapeutic as tending to your garden. This online workshop on organic kitchen gardening takes you through the basics of soil, groups of vegetables, sunlight conditions, pots, manure, seed sowing and transplanting. Conducted over Zoom, it encourages hands-on activity and also enables you to ask queries for troubleshooting. Your leafy dreams just got closer to being realised.

On Till May 30

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 550

Journey to wellness

In this four-day wellness programme called Eat, Pray, Love, you will experience everything from yoga lessons to wellness coaching, meditation workshops and cooking lessons. Each of the 20 sessions spread over two days will be conducted live on the Zoom app. So, here’s your chance to embrace holistic wellness right

from home.

On May 7, 9.30 am to May 8, 10.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 350

