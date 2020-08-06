Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Heal: Sounds silent

Very often while taking care of our body, we tend to overlook our mental health and its needs. This is especially important at a time when we are all in the midst of a crisis that is taking a toll on our minds and bodies. Take a break from work, and rejuvenate at a sound healing session that uses Himalayan singing bowls. If you book one session of the therapy, you get the second session free.

On August 8, 5.45 pm to 6.30 pm

Call 7506403538

Cost Rs 300

Exercise: Stretch towards relaxation

The current sedentary lifestyle that is the byproduct of work from home can affect your body. Attend a Yin yoga workshop where you will be able to work on your flexibility via exercises that target the deep connective tissues of your body.

On August 8, 8.30 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news