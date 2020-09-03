Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
Being a boss
Running a business can be backbreaking, more so in a pandemic. It is important to align your thoughts, actions and results in absence of stress. Meet life coaches and businesspersons, who share experiences and tips to help you bid stress goodbye and adopt techniques for maximum efficiency and mental peace.
On September 6, 6 pm
Cost Rs 399
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Master the clock
Feels like time’s running out, yet you can’t seem to get work done? This workshop will teach you Time Management Mastery with principles, techniques, planning and prioritisation, to get things done ten times faster while boosting productivity
On September 5, 10 am
Cost '299
Log on to bookmyshow.com
