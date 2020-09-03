Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Being a boss

Running a business can be backbreaking, more so in a pandemic. It is important to align your thoughts, actions and results in absence of stress. Meet life coaches and businesspersons, who share experiences and tips to help you bid stress goodbye and adopt techniques for maximum efficiency and mental peace.

On September 6, 6 pm

Cost Rs 399

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Master the clock

Feels like time’s running out, yet you can’t seem to get work done? This workshop will teach you Time Management Mastery with principles, techniques, planning and prioritisation, to get things done ten times faster while boosting productivity

On September 5, 10 am

Cost '299

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news