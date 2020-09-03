Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 03 September, 2020 10:52 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

This workshop will teach you Time Management Mastery with principles, techniques, planning and prioritisation, to get things done ten times faster while boosting productivity

Being a boss

Running a business can be backbreaking, more so in a pandemic. It is important to align your thoughts, actions and results in absence of stress. Meet life coaches and businesspersons, who share experiences and tips to help you bid stress goodbye and adopt techniques for maximum efficiency and mental peace.
On September 6, 6 pm
Cost Rs 399
Master the clock

On September 5, 10 am
Cost '299
First Published: 03 September, 2020 09:47 IST

